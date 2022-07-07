iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,790 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average is $128.15.

