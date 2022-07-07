iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,274. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

