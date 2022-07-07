iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 7,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,172. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

