iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

