iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,749,000 after buying an additional 396,259 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

