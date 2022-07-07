iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.63. 61,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,354. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.