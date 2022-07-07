iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $388.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

