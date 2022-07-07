iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 52,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

