iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $138.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,988. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.69.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

