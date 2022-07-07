iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.18. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

