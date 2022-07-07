iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1,700.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78,968 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 6.0% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,225,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

