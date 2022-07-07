iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after buying an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

