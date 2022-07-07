iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,110 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,909,000 after purchasing an additional 628,092 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after buying an additional 2,771,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93.

