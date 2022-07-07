iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Lowered by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.36% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $31,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IYW stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.65. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,757. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

