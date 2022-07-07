Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

NYSE JBL opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

