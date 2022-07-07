Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is WP Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WP Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 6.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.61 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

