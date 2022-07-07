Jeremy Bender Sells 1,746 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,746 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,278,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeremy Bender sold 857 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $17,140.00.

DAWN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. 510,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,876. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,082,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DAWN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

