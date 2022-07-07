Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.63). 33,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 163,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50 ($2.71).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.48. The stock has a market cap of £70.64 million and a PE ratio of -14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

In other news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz purchased 13,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £35,999.64 ($43,593.65).

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

