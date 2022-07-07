John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of HPF opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $22.93.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
