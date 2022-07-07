John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HPF opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

