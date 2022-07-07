Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Lifted by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE JCI opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.
Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
