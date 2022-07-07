JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

EMR stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

