JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,510

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,358.57 ($28.56).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,164.50 ($26.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,510.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,542.90. The company has a market cap of £109.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.81).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

