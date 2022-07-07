JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JETG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JETG – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.40). 7,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £570.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a current ratio of 72.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.47.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

