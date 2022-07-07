JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $499.00

Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499 ($6.04) and traded as high as GBX 509 ($6.16). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.04), with a volume of 179,129 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 107.92, a current ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 499 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 504.32. The company has a market capitalization of £795.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60.
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:JESC)
