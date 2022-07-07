K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $159.36

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.36 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.76). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.76), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.86 million and a PE ratio of 18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 27,129 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £40,693.50 ($49,277.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,450.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

