Keep Network Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000893 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $144.68 million and $1.01 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,411.07 or 1.00014551 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002502 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 793,457,835 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.