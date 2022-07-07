Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.46

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.46 and traded as low as C$15.01. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 9,111 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.46. The stock has a market cap of C$173.83 million and a PE ratio of -22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.04%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

