Kering (KER) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kering (EPA: KER):

7/5/2022 – Kering was given a new €630.00 ($656.25) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/27/2022 – Kering was given a new €706.00 ($735.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/27/2022 – Kering was given a new €670.00 ($697.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €650.00 ($677.08) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €645.00 ($671.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/16/2022 – Kering was given a new €640.00 ($666.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/15/2022 – Kering was given a new €605.00 ($630.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/13/2022 – Kering was given a new €670.00 ($697.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/13/2022 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($729.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/10/2022 – Kering was given a new €795.00 ($828.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/8/2022 – Kering was given a new €810.00 ($843.75) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/7/2022 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($729.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/6/2022 – Kering was given a new €670.00 ($697.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of EPA:KER traded up €9.80 ($10.21) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €489.45 ($509.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering SA has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($434.79). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €487.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €575.18.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.