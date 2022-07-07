Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.83

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.83 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 95.96 ($1.16). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 96.56 ($1.17), with a volume of 11,352 shares.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £136 ($164.69) price target on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.79. The company has a market capitalization of £169.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

