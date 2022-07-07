Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52. 896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

