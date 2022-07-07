Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52. 896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEWL)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.