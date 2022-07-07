KeyCorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 933.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 280,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 253,115 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $408,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.