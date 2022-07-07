KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $416,871.26 and approximately $153.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00138014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00871510 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 678.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

