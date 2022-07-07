KeyFi Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $421,335.82 and $311.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00123402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00628146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033495 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

