Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 184.62 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 182.40 ($2.21). 39,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 193,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £122.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.58.

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

