Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 184.62 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 182.40 ($2.21). 39,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 193,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.18).
The company has a market capitalization of £122.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.58.
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:KPC)
