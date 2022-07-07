Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Khosla Ventures Acquisition comprises 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.31% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVSA stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

