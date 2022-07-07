Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KXSCF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Kinaxis stock opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.45. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

