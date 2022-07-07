Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Position Boosted by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Kingstone Companies accounts for 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

KINS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 1,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.48). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.32%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

