Klaytn (KLAY) Market Capitalization Hits $699.45 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $699.45 million and approximately $69.26 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00130814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00518946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033602 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,914,739,422 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

