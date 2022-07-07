Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Up 25%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 332,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 209,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of C$13.06 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Klondike Silver Company Profile (CVE:KS)
Read More
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.