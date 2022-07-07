Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.