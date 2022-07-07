Koninklijke Philips (PHG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/5/2022 – Koninklijke Philips had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €45.50 ($47.40) to €45.00 ($46.88). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Koninklijke Philips had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Koninklijke Philips had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.25) to €25.00 ($26.04). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/25/2022 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a €21.30 ($22.19) price target on the stock, down previously from €26.50 ($27.60).

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.87. 109,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,252. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

