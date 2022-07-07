Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,680. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 5.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

