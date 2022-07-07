Kwmg LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 191,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Tobam acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $12,432,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

