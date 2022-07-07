Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given New GBX 441 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 434 ($5.26) to GBX 441 ($5.34) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 815 ($9.87) to GBX 755 ($9.14) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.11) to GBX 678 ($8.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 680 ($8.23) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.27.

Lancashire stock remained flat at $$4.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

