Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) traded down 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.40 and last traded at $61.40. 21,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 908,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.22.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock worth $1,085,022. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,425 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,829,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

