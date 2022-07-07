Ledyard National Bank Buys 122 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Shares of HON stock opened at $173.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.96 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

