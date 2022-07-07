Ledyard National Bank Buys 14,711 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Intel stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

