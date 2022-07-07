Ledyard National Bank Buys Shares of 1,100 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,757 shares of company stock valued at $140,883,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $220.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.28. The stock has a market cap of $335.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

