Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

