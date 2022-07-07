Ledyard National Bank Has $277,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $101.84 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

